Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Connor Fields fell and suffered a head injury on 30 July

Former Olympic BMX racing champion Connor Fields is leaving hospital as he recovers from a brain haemorrhage.

Fields, who won gold at Rio 2016, spent time in intensive care after a heavy fall during his semi-final on 30 July.

He was set to leave hospital on Thursday and continue his rehabilitation at home with his family, the United States Olympic team said.

Fields, 28, wrote on social media: "I'm back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time, but we're working!"

Jonathan Finnoff, the US Olympic team's chief medical officer, said: "He will now return home to be with his friends and family in Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation.".