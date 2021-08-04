Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Quan topped the standings in the semi-final

China's 14-year-old Quan Hongchan got the better of her 15-year-old team-mate Chen Yuxi, with a new world record for gold in diving's 10m platform event.

Chen came into the event as the world champion but Quan dominated once she took the lead in the second round.

She finished on 466.20, well ahead of Chen's 425.40 while Australia's Melissa Wu, 29, was third on 371.40.

On her Olympic debut, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix was seventh with Lois Toulson ninth.

Chen's gold means China have now won all four women's diving events at the Games.

