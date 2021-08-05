Last updated on .From the section Olympics

There was little between the sides throughout the game

Belgium have won their first Olympic hockey title with a dramatic shootout win over Australia in the men's final.

The match had finished 1-1, with Florent van Aubel giving Belgium the lead early in the third quarter before Tom Wickham levelled it in the fourth quarter.

But in the shootout, Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch made three key saves for the world champions.

Earlier, India took bronze after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany.

