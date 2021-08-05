Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Gardiner won 4x400m bronze in Rio five years ago

Steven Gardiner won Olympic 400m gold to secure the Bahamas' first medal of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Gardiner, the current world champion over the distance, crossed the line in 43.85 seconds.

Colombia's Anthony Zambrano took silver, while 2012 champion Kirani James of Grenada won bronze, completing his full set of Olympic 400m medals, having finished second in Rio.

