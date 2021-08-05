Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Australia's only victory in the pool stages came against South Korea

All 13 members of Australia's Olympic men's rugby sevens team have each been given a formal warning by Rugby Australia following "unacceptable behaviour" on their flight home from Tokyo.

An investigation found "a number of members of the team were drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, while also being disruptive to cabin crew and other passengers".

Some of the players have also been asked to attend counselling sessions for behaviour and alcohol consumption.

Rugby Australia was made aware of the incidents on board the flight by the Australian Olympic Committee.

Matt Carroll, chief executive of the Australian Olympic Committee, said there had been no formal complaint from the airline operating the flight, but added that "unacceptable behaviour was brought to our attention".

He said: "It's extremely disappointing, but both rugby and football [governing bodies] have told me that such behaviour is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologised to the Australian Olympic team.

The investigation followed apologies from some Australian athletes for leaving their rooms in the Olympic village in an "unacceptable condition".

But Australia team boss Ian Chesterman said no disciplinary action would be taken as the athletes had apologised.

"The rooms were not trashed in any way. I want to focus on the fact that some people have made a mistake and had left the room in conditions that we thought were unacceptable," he said.

Australia's men's rugby sevens team reached the quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020, losing to eventual winners Fiji.