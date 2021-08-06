Britain celebrated cycling success and the USA took beach volleyball gold

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Team USA celebrated beach volleyball success in scorching temperatures as Great Britain's Laura Kenny became the most successful female Olympic cyclist with a blistering victory on day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.

April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Australians Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy to win the first gold for the United States in women's beach volleyball since 2012.

Temperatures on the sand court reached 45C as Tokyo also braced itself for the arrival of a tropical storm that has led to organisers bringing forward the tee times for the final round of the women's golf on Saturday.

At the velodrome, Kenny became the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games as she and Katie Archibald produced a dominant display in the women's madison, which was added to the Games programme for the first time at Tokyo 2020.

Kenny, 29, also became GB's most decorated female athlete with her fifth gold, and sixth Olympic medal overall.

Later in the day, American Allyson Felix has a chance to become the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time when she seeks her 10th Olympic medal in the women's 400m final, while Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan will chase the second part of a historic treble in the 1,500m final.

Meanwhile, 51-year-old Spanish race walker Jesus Angel Garcia became the first person to compete in an athletics event at eight summer Olympics.

As tears continued to flow on podiums, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said these pandemic-hit Games had exceeded expectations because athletes had given them "soul".

'The A-Team' cruise to beach volleyball victory

American beach volleyball pair April Ross and Alix Klineman - nicknamed The A Team - claimed the gold medal, beating Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy 21-15 21-16 in just 43 minutes.

The team confirmed their dominance by being the only unbeaten team in the women's competition.

The more experienced of the two, Ross has now completed her set of Olympic medals, having won silver at London 2012 and bronze in Rio four years later.

"I can't fathom that it worked out the way it did," said Ross. "It's kind of a fairytale story like, 'oh, you know I'm going at 39 to try to get my gold medal,' and the fact that it actually happened feels so special and surreal."

The champions have earned many celebrity fans over the course of the tournament, including Mr T - star of The A-Team, the 1980s action-adventure television show.

Meanwhile, the US women's volleyball team are one win away from their first Olympic gold medal after beating Rio silver medallists Serbia in straight sets in Friday's semi-finals.

Record gold for Britain's Kenny

There were emotional scenes at the velodrome as Laura Kenny became the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games as she and Katie Archibald were crowned madison champions.

"I've never wanted to win a medal so much in all my life," said Kenny.

The pair delivered a masterclass in madison racing, winning 10 of the 12 sprints on offer and gaining a lap to finish with more than twice as many points of second-placed Denmark. The Russian Olympic Committee took bronze.

Meanwhile, Harrie Lavreysen became the first Dutchman for almost 90 years to win the Olympic track cycling sprint, as he edged out team mate Jeffrey Hoogland in a tense final.

Italian athletics success continues

Antonella Palmisano won Italy's fourth athletics medal of these Games

Italy have their highest athletics gold-medal total at a single Games after another race walk victory on Friday gave them a fourth.

Antonella Palmisano became the first Italian woman to receive an athletics Olympic gold since 1984 when she won the women's 20k on her 30th birthday.

"Today is my day. A perfect way to celebrate! I only think in a few days' time will I realise [I am the champion]," she said.

Her victory followed success on Thursday for her training partner Massimo Stano in the men's version as well as Italian victories in the men's 100m and high jump.

The last-ever men's 50km race walk was won by Poland's Dawid Tomala, who expressed his frustration at the fact the event is being scrapped from the Olympic programme from 2024.

"Of course in one side we are the last medallist, of course it's great, but unfortunately I can say what I can say, the history of the 50k is finished unfortunately," he said. "I think it was unexpected and it was something special in this race, you know and that's all."

Korda leads golf but storm is brewing

American world number one Nelly Korda's lead in the women's golf was trimmed to three shots by a 68 from India's Aditi Ashok with one round remaining.

Korda shot 69 to move to 15 under overall but Ashok birdied two of the final four holes to stay in touch. Rio silver medallist Lydia Ko is in a four-way tie for third after shooting a fine 66.

Saturday's final round at Kasumigaseki Country Club will begin an hour earlier at 06:30 local time (22:30 BST) because a tropical storm is forecast to arrive in the Japanese capital.

Organisers hope the move will allow the tournament to be completed but if a full round is not possible on Saturday or Sunday, medals and final positions will be decided by the 54-hole standings.

India's women fail to match men in hockey

The day after India were celebrating a men's bronze that ended a 41-year wait for a hockey medal, they were disappointed as their women could not match the feat.

They lost 4-3 to Great Britain in hot conditions that led to officials doubling the usual two-minute breaks between quarters to enable players to cool down.

"We were close but sometimes close is not good enough," India captain Rani Rampal said. "It hurts a lot because we could win the bronze medal but I think everyone just gave their best."

The Netherlands took the gold with a 3-1 victory over Argentina in the final.