La Cruz won gold as a light-heavyweight at Rio 2016 but moved up to heavyweight for Tokyo 2020

Cuban boxer Julio Cesar la Cruz won his second Olympic gold medal with a win over Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old won via unanimous points decision in the heavyweight clash to claim Cuba's third boxing gold of these Games.

La Cruz collapsed to the floor when announced as Olympic champion.

The Cuban triumphed in the Kokugikan Arena after moving up a category since his light-heavyweight Rio 2016 gold.

The Camaguey-born boxer had to recover from injuries sustained in an armed robbery in 2014, where he was shot in the hip.

His attackers said they did not know who they were stealing from when they were later captured.

"I keep the bullet in a little jar," La Cruz said in 2015. "Thanks to my doctors I have been able to continue representing my country."

He plans to continue to go for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying he still has "several more goals to achieve".

"Going to Paris and winning is one that can be achieved. Reality has no size, no colour, no price."

Cuba's third boxing gold of the Tokyo games comes after Arlen Lopez took gold in the light-heavyweight and Roniel Iglesias won the men's welterweight title.

They will get another shot at gold on Sunday with Andy Cruz, who beat Australian Harry Garside in the men's lightweight semi-finals.