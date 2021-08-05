Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Price started slowly but worked her way back into the bout to edge out Fontijn

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain boxer Lauren Price will fight for a gold medal on the final day of Tokyo 2020 after winning her women's middleweight semi-final on Friday.

Price, 27, won her bout with Dutch opponent Nouchka Fontijn on a split decision to go into the gold-medal round on Sunday.

The Welsh boxer was docked a point for excessive holding in the second round.

But against an opponent she has faced in several major finals, Price fought back in the last round to edge victory.

Price will face either Zenfira Magomedalieva, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, or China's Li Qian.

"It's mad to be honest," said Caerphilly-born Price, who couldn't hide her joy at progressing to the final.

"I knew I was up against it today. We've fought each other a number of times and know one another inside out.

"I am over the moon - [Fontijn] is world class. Each fight it gets harder but it doesn't get harder than that.

"It's everyone's dream to get to the final and I'm going to do the utmost to bring back that gold."

More to follow.