Tokyo Olympics - Athletics: Men's 4 x 400m Relay

From the section Olympics

Heat One

Rank Country Time
1United States2:57.77 Q
2Botswana2:58.33Q
3Trinidad and Tobago2:58.60Q
4Italy2:58.91q
5Netherlands2:59.06q
6Great Britain3:03.29
7Czech Republic3:03.61
8Germany 3:03.62

Heat Two

Rank Country Time
1Poland2:58.55Q
2Jamaica2:59.29Q
3Belgium2:59.37Q
4India3:00.25
5Japan3:00.76
6France3:00.81
7South Africa3:01.18
8Colombia3:03.20

Top Stories