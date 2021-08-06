Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis - Men's Team Results
Last updated on .From the section Olympics
Gold Medal Match
|Country
|Score
|Country
|China
|3-0
|Germany
Bronze Medal Match
|Country
|Score
|Country
|South Korea
|1-3
|Japan
Semi-Finals
|Country
|Score
|Country
|China
|3-0
|South Korea
|Japan
|2-3
|Germany
Quarter-Finals
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Brazil
|0-3
|South Korea
|China
|3-0
|France
|Japan
|3-1
|Sweden
|Chinese Taipei
|2-3
|Germany
Round of 16
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Slovenia
|1-3
|South Korea
|Chinese Taipei
|3-0
|Croatia
|Brazil
|3-2
|Serbia
|Hong Kong
|0-3
|France
|Portugal
|0-3
|Germany
|China
|3-0
|Egypt
|United States
|1-3
|Sweden
|Japan
|3-0
|Australia