Taylor Campbell missed out on the final in the men's hammer

A Team GB athlete has taken to selling some of his Tokyo 2020 merchandise on eBay to fund preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

British hammer champion Taylor Campbell, 25, posted the link on his Twitter feed on Friday, offering a phone and earphones.

Covid-19 and travelling to Tokyo meant he has not been able to do his day job.

He had no opportunities for sponsorship or Diamond League prize money during lockdown.

Campbell competed in Olympic hammer qualification in Tokyo on Monday but failed to progress to the final.

"I used up my savings to make sure I got myself on Team GB," he told BBC Sport.

"It was a gamble but at least now I can call myself an Olympian. Instead of leaving the phone in the box for memories' sakes, I'd rather sell it and put the money towards another competition."

Whilst he doesn't have a funding target in mind, Campbell is hoping to raise money for anything from equipment to training costs, car insurance and PCR testing. And he said he wouldn't be surprised if other athletes soon followed his lead.

"I think others will do the same. The Olympics is tough on athletes at the best of times, let alone during a pandemic!"