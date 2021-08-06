Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tom Daley is bidding for a fourth Olympic medal and his second in Tokyo

British diver Tom Daley finished fourth in qualifying for the men's 10m platform semi-final as he bids for a second medal at Tokyo 2020.

Daley, 27, claimed his first Olympic gold medal in the synchronised 10m platform alongside Matty Lee in Tokyo.

Competing at his fourth Olympic Games, Daley scored 453.70 in Thursday's preliminary round in the individual event.

His Great Britain team-mate Noah Williams did not qualify.

With only the top 18 divers qualifying for Saturday's semi-final, Williams, 21, scored 309.55 to finish 27th on his Olympic debut.

The reigning world champion, China's Yang Jian, finished top in qualifying with a score of 546.90.

Daley is looking for his fourth Olympic medal - and his second in the men's 10m platform.

He claimed bronze in the event at London 2012 but suffered a shock semi-final elimination in Rio four years later.