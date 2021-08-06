Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

There was success for Scotland on the cycling track in Tokyo, with gold for Katie Archibald and bronze for Jack Carlin.

Sarah Robertson played a key role for Great Britain's hockey team in their successful bronze medal match.

Here is what has happened so far on a busy Friday, with plenty more to come...

Cycling - Archibald & Carlin add to medal hauls

Katie Archibald added madison gold to her team pursuit silver as she and partner Laura Kenny absolutely dominated the first ever women's race in the event at the Olympics.

The British pair won 10 sprints out of 12 over the 30km to prevail by a huge margin.

Kenny is now GB's most decorated female athlete with her fifth gold, and sixth Olympic medal overall.

"I've never wanted something so much - and I've never been so nervous," said Archibald, 27. "It feels so satisfying."

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy was very impressed, saying: "It was the most wonderfully boring routine madison I've ever seen.

"They grasped the race by the scruff of the neck. They went out and dominated from the word go.

"They had the speed, the tactics and legs. They had complete control."

Paisley's Jack Carlin also won his second medal of the Games, finishing third in the men's sprint.

Having been squeezed out by Dutch world champion Harrie Lavreysen at the semi-final stage, the 24-year-old was too strong for Russian Denis Dmitriev over two rides.

"I didn't feel like I had the same legs as yesterday but I gave it my all and managed to come away with something," he managed to say during an utterly exhausted BBC interview.

"It's wonderful to see another Scottish sprinter coming through," said Hoy. "You could see how much it meant to him and any Olympic medal is hard fought. He didn't put a foot wrong across the competition.

"He has a great future ahead of him. His mental strength is probably more impressive than his physical strength."

Hockey - Robertson strikes in bronze medal thriller

Scotland's Sarah Robertson was on target as Great Britain claimed bronze in the women's hockey with a 4-3 victory against India.

Robertson's excellent reverse-stick strike made it 2-0 but India hit back to lead 3-2.

However, the 2016 gold medallists dug deep to prevail, with Grace Balsdon hitting the winning goal.

Modern Pentathlon - Muir shows promise on debut

Joanna Muir recovered from a disappointing first day to finish 14th on her Olympic debut in the women's modern pentathlon.

The 26-year-old from Dumfriesshire was 33rd (from 36 competitors) after Thursday's fencing, making up ground impressively in the swimming, horse riding and running and pistol shooting.

GB team-mate Kate French stormed to the gold medal.

Athletics - Muir & Butchart to come

Andrew Butchart is the sole British representative in the men's 5,000m final (13:00), while Laura Muir races in the women's 1500m (13:50).