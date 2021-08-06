Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Paris 2024 organisers will attempt to fly a "football field-sized" flag from the Eiffel tower

Paris 2024 organisers will aim to set a world record when they try to fly a football pitch-sized flag off the Eiffel Tower as the Olympics are handed over to them from Tokyo on Sunday.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo will be given the Olympic flag by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach during the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony.

And at the same time the huge flag will be unfurled in the French capital.

It has not been revealed which flag will be flown.

"We waited an extra year for this moment [after the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed because of the pandemic]," Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet told a news conference on Friday.

"The excitement is very strong. We want to start with a world record. It's the biggest flag every raised, ever," he added.

"It's more or less the equivalent of a football field. So it's true that it will be big. It will be the first world record of Paris 2024 since it would be the biggest flag ever raised."

The world record for the biggest flag ever flown is 2,448.56 m², set in the United Arab Emirates in 2017, and if the Paris flag is indeed around the size of a football pitch that would make it around 7,000m².