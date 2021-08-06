Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Kate French stormed away from the field with a dominant run in the final event of the modern pentathlon to earn Great Britain's 18th gold of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old began the laser run - a 3,200-metre run punctuated by four shooting stages - in fifth place but took the lead during the second running section and never looked back.

French finished more than 15 seconds ahead of Lithuania's London 2012 champion Laura Asadauskaite, who surged through the field from 13th to take the silver medal.

But it was an all-round performance that delivered gold for the Briton after she set a personal best in the 200m freestyle swimming and also starred in equestrian earlier in the day.

More to follow.