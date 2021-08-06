Tokyo Olympics: Golds for GB cyclists Laura Kenny & Katie Archibald, Kate French wins modern pentathlon, Laura Muir takes 1500m silver

Laura Kenny became the first British woman to clinch gold at three Olympics and pentathlete Kate French triumphed as Team GB won seven medals on Friday.

Cyclists Kenny and Katie Archibald took the women's madison before French followed up in the modern pentathlon for Britain's 18th gold at Tokyo 2020.

Laura Muir won 1500m silver, with another coming for the men's 4x100m relay team and a bronze for the women.

GB also claimed bronzes in women's hockey and the men's cycling sprint.

Team GB now have 58 medals in total and with two days of competition left are battling to finish above Australia and the Russian Olympic Committee, who have 17 golds each.

Muir shattered the British 1500m record as the Scot finished second behind Kenya's defending champion Faith Kipyegon, who set a new Olympic record.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, whose 100m and 200m campaigns were ended by injury, returned to help the British team win bronze in the women's 4x100m relay final.

Britain's men's relay team featured Zharnel Hughes, who false started in the 100m final, and were agonisingly pipped to gold on the line with Italy ahead by just one hundredth of a second.

Boxer Lauren Price reached Sunday's middleweight gold-medal bout by winning her semi-final against Dutch opponent Nouchka Fontijn.

That came a few hours after the hockey team beat India in a 4-3 thriller to win bronze.

In the velodrome, Jack Carlin also claimed a bronze by beating Denis Dmitriev, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, in the best-of-three men's sprint races.

Earlier the 24-year-old Scot was beaten by Dutch world champion Harrie Lavreysen - who ended Jason Kenny's nine-year reign as Olympic champion on Thursday and went on to take gold - in the semi-finals.

Medal table analysis - can GB beat London and Rio?

Medal table
Great Britain are fourth in the medal table

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen Gracenote:

Tokyo 2020 is Great Britain's fourth best Olympics and second best outside the UK, after Rio 2016. Great Britain now have 58 medals with another two guaranteed from boxers Galal Yafai and Lauren Price. Only London 1908 (146 medals), Rio 2016 (67) and London 2012 (65) have produced more medals.

Team GB had 60 medals at this stage in Rio and 58 in London.

The 18 golds won so far fall well short of London's 25 and Rio's 24 at this stage. Two to four more gold medals for Great Britain seem realistic this time for a final total of 20 to 22.

Kenny seals golden treble

Laura Kenny's fifth gold, which follows six Olympic titles for husband Jason, means the Kenny household boasts a total of 11 - the same as Team GB claimed in total at three Games from 1988 to 1996.

The Tokyo triumph was her first Olympic victory as a mother, having welcomed son Albie in August 2017.

"When I fell pregnant, there was a moment two months into the pregnancy where I woke up and said to Jason 'I can't do this, I'm not going to be able to carry on [with cycling], there's just no way.' And here we are," she said.

"All week I've been saying please don't ask me about Albie - I've never missed him so much."

Laura Kenny roll of honour

Kenny and Archibald credited coach Monica Greenwood - who took over coaching the endurance squad in December - for their win, revealing they had been training against GB's men's under-23 squad to perfect their madison plan.

"I couldn't do it without these girls. With Katie I feel like I'm racing with a sister - I'm so grateful to have her here and her support. I couldn't have done it without her," added Kenny, who won team pursuit silver earlier in the week.

It further extends her status as Britain's most successful female Olympian. She now has six Olympics medals - the same number as equestrian's Charlotte Dujardin, who has won three golds.

French fires GB to another gold

French took Britain's gold-medal tally to 18 in Tokyo with a storming final event in the modern pentathlon - the laser run, a 3,200-metre run punctuated by four shooting stages.

Starting in fifth position overall, the 30-year-old moved into the gold-medal position with a dominant performance which saw her finish more than 15 seconds ahead of Lithuania's London 2012 champion Laura Asadauskaite.

After finishing fifth at Rio 2016, French became Britain's first champion in the event since Stephanie Cook topped the podium at Sydney 2000.

"I tried not to think too much about getting a medal. I'm so pleased I was able to hold it together. It's always been a dream and I can't believe it's come true."

The event, which covers fencing, swimming, riding, shooting and running ended in heartbreak for Annika Schleu in a typically unpredictable equestrian round.

Horses are randomly allocated to riders and the German's mount Saint Boy proved more of a sinner as his wayward antics ended her medal hopes.

Relief for Muir as she finally earns Olympic medal

Muir fought back tears as she celebrated winning an Olympic medal after a series of near-misses in major outdoor championships.

The 28-year-old Scot slipped out of medal contention on the last lap to finish seventh at Rio 2016, while also agonisingly coming close to the podium in three World Championships.

In Friday's final in Tokyo she was thought to have a chance of winning bronze at best, with Kipyegon and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands - who Muir will share the podium with - considered the favourites.

A determined Muir kept pace with the pair in a fast race and overtook Hassan in the final 200 metres before setting a new national record.

"I don't know what to say - I've worked so hard for so long," she told BBC Sport in an emotional post-race interview.

"I've been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015 and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on - I got a silver!"

How versatile Price swapped football for boxing

Price, 27, is a talented and versatile athlete having played football for Wales and been a kickboxing world champion - with the Duke of Cambridge among her fans.

Also a former taxi driver, Price switched her full focus to boxing after winning middleweight bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Now she is the reigning world, Commonwealth and European champion, with the shot at the Olympic title to come on Sunday.

Price won her semi-final bout with Dutch opponent Fontijn on a split decision to go into the gold-medal round.

"It's mad, to be honest," said Price, who won 52 caps for the senior Wales football team.

"It's everyone's dream to get to the final and I'm going to do the utmost to bring back that gold."

The Duke of Cambridge meets Team GB boxer Lauren Price

GB win hockey medal after turbulent five years

Five years ago in Rio, Great Britain's women's hockey team won their first Olympic gold in a moment which has gone down in the nation's sporting folklore.

But expectations were much lower going into Tokyo following a turbulent Olympic cycle.

Several star names have retired, including captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and forward Alex Danson, while there have been injuries to other key players and the upheaval of head coach Danny Kerry leaving to take over the men's side.

In 2019, they were thrashed 8-0 by the Netherlands and needed to beat Chile in a two-legged qualifier to even reach Tokyo.

"This cycle has not been too much of a rollercoaster because there's not been many highs," captain Hollie Pearne-Webb told BBC Sport.

"Olympic bronze even a few months ago was not in our wildest dreams."

What else happened on Friday?

  • Canada beat Sweden in a dramatic penalty shootout after the women's football final ended 1-1.
  • American Allyson Felix became the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time by taking 400m bronze for her 10th Olympic medal. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the gold medal, with GB's Jodie Williams sixth.
  • Olympic individual champion Ben Maher, riding Explosion W, helped Great Britain into Saturday's showjumping team final as seventh of 10 qualifiers.
  • Diver Tom Daley will seek a second gold medal of the Games in the 10m platform on Saturday (07:00 BST) after progressing from the preliminary round.
Comments

Join the conversation

440 comments

  • Comment posted by Catalyst, today at 13:24

    "I've never wanted to win a medal so much in all my life." said Kenny

    Total winner.

  • Comment posted by Catalyst, today at 13:27

    Team GB now have more gold medals than France and Germany combined.

    What an achievement from Team GB.

  • Comment posted by Nathaniel Garro, today at 14:03

    What's really good to see is that we're winning medals across a wide range of events. Whilst it used to be nice to clean up at the rowing but get precious little else, now we're not so reliant on a handful of events.

    The funding system, whilst not perfect, does seem to be working well, and as always, the athletes themselves (whether they bring home medals or not) have been a credit to us.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 15:57

      cynic replied:
      I can lighten up, we are finally beating the Aussies!

  • Comment posted by Grunties, today at 14:07

    Brilliant run from Laura.
    Wow

    • Reply posted by Catalyst, today at 14:08

      Catalyst replied:
      Ladies are crushing it today.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 13:34

    A Spanish 50km race-walker who has competed in 8 Olympics is now not going to get a chance to compete in 2024 because the race has been dropped from the schedule .... due to their being no equivalent race for women !

    Why not have a women's 50km walk instead of preventing this man and all the others from competing? Surely this is down-grading something to get equality rather than upgrading it.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 13:30

    Amazing stuff by Laura and Katie. One of those rare times following British sport where you can just sit back, relax and admire, rather than chew your fingernails.

    • Reply posted by Daniel Brown, today at 14:45

      Daniel Brown replied:
      Laura and Katie just crushed the field this morning, absolutely dominated it - more than twice the points of second place and 10 out of 12 sprints won. British women killing it at Tokyo, total inspiration.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Mc, today at 14:21

    Well done Laura Muir!

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 15:58

      cynic replied:
      Great that we're celebrating gold medallists for a change. Well done Laura!

  • Comment posted by Ollsbols, today at 13:29

    Up to 4th in the table with medals across more different sports than any other country. Well done Team GB.

    • Reply posted by Minty, today at 15:16

      Minty replied:
      Boris can call something world beating and be telling the truth this time.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 13:31

    It’s a joy to watch the Olympics and the pure dedication in pursuit of glory .

    It is almost disturbing to see the juxtaposition that is insatiably greedy monster of the Premier League , coming out of its velvet lined lair as the games close.

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 13:34

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      It's why I prefer watching the national team and the early rounds of the FA cup

  • Comment posted by BBCnotfitforpurpose, today at 13:27

    Team GB the best in Europe, with super performances from cyclists Laura Kenny & Katie Archibald, and Kate French in modern pentathlon.

    • Reply posted by Minty, today at 15:14

      Minty replied:
      shame we're the worst at everything else.

  • Comment posted by Pete G, today at 13:30

    Laura and Katie gave a masterclass in the Madison. Thought Matt Walls was unbelievable yesterday but surpassed today.

    Kate French was superb, how she managed the shooting so quickly was amazing.

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 14:10

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Yes although I think it was her running that was the deciding factor. Gotta feel sorry for the German competitor though. Well ahead and then the horse, through no fault of her own, lets her down. Even as a GB enthusiast it was heartbreaking to see

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 14:09

    We've come a long long way in the medals since Atlanta 1996!

    • Reply posted by Avalon, today at 14:23

      Avalon replied:
      I remember those days where we would get maybe 2 or 3 golds, a hand full of silvers and bronzes and proud if a brit got through the qualifiers in track events.

      Now we're disappointed when people dont get a medal.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 14:32

    Great run from Laura Muir. Deserved medal

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 13:47

    Congratulations to Laura and Katie!

    I take it Purple Bricks now realise they'll have to update their TV advert, the one where Kenny tells the agent she won four Olympic gold medals! 😉 😂

    • Reply posted by jude nelson, today at 13:51

      jude nelson replied:
      I don’t think their customer base are that bothered by undervaluing

  • Comment posted by displayName, today at 14:12

    Laura Kenny for SPOTY!

    Definitely ladies day today. TEAM GB!

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 14:49

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Or Adam Peaty

  • Comment posted by Trungle TV, today at 13:40

    Team GB have exceeded expectation. Well done to all medalists!

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 14:53

    Have to say regarding commentators how brilliant Andrew Cotter is, he's fantastic on the rugby in 6N but just as good with athletics.

    Good silver in 4x100 men, almost won but reeled in by Italy.

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 14:57

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      Agreed. I presume you've seen his commentary on his dogs

  • Comment posted by rooster booster, today at 13:35

    the olympics have been a treat for all sporty lovers

  • Comment posted by Sulla, today at 15:16

    If you ever doubt the commitment of these athletes, the sacrifices that they make, the hard work and effort that they put in or just how much the validation of a good performance means to them then listen to Laura Muir’s post race interview and be inspired.

  • Comment posted by Desdemona, today at 15:00

    Magnificent silver and bronze in the 4x100 relays.

    I’m just about old enough to remember Olympic Games when we came home with two bronzes overall and a crumpled packet of fags…

    Our athletes come across so well- we should be proud of them all.

    Mrs Kenny is my hero!

    • Reply posted by JIM, today at 15:04

      JIM replied:
      the women will be delighted with the bronze - finished miles behind Jamaica and USA. By contrast the men had little to beat in that final and its a missed opportunity big time, they'll be gutted.

