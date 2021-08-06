Women's Olympic Football - Gold Medal Match
SwedenSweden1CanadaCanada1
Canada win 3-2 on penalties

Women's Olympic football: Canada beat Sweden on penalties to win women's football gold

Canada celebrate
Canada have won three successive Olympic women's football medals

Canada beat Sweden on penalties to win women's football gold at Tokyo 2020.

It marks a first Olympic gold in the competition for the Canucks, who won successive bronze medals in London and Rio.

The game went to extra time after Canada's Jessie Fleming equalised from the penalty spot to cancel out Stina Blackstenius' opener.

Midfielder Julia Grosso scored the winning penalty in the shootout as Canada won 3-2.

In a game of few chances, Sweden's Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 34th minute, beating goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe with her low, first-time strike from Kosovare Asllani's cross.

But Fleming equalised from the penalty spot after veteran forward Christine Sinclair was fouled by Amanda Ilestedt.

Referee Anastasia Pustovoytova initially waved away Canada's appeals, but the Russian pointed to the spot after the video assistant referee showed the Canadian was kicked from behind as the pair challenged for a loose ball inside the box.

With the scores level after 120 minutes, both sides looked nervous as they lined up for the shootout, which lacked real quality as seven of the 12 penalties either missed or saved.

Nathalie Bjorn and Olivia Schough scored from the spot for Sweden, but Grosso won it for Canada after Fleming and Deanne Rose also converted their spot-kicks.

Sweden have taken the silver in successive Olympic women's football finals after their Rio 2016 loss to Germany.

Canada midfielder Quinn is the first openly transgender athlete to win an Olympic medal. Canada and Quinn won bronze in Rio 2016 before Quinn came out in September 2020.

The victory is a first major title for Canada boss Bev Priestman, who was born in County Durham and coached England's women's under-17 squad before becoming Phil Neville's assistant coach with the senior team from 2018-2020.

She was appointed head coach of Canada in October 2020 after previous spells coaching their youth teams.

On Thursday, the USA beat Australia in a seven-goal thriller to claim the bronze medal.

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Glas
  • 13IlestedtSubstituted forKullbergat 120'minutes
  • 14Bjorn
  • 6ErikssonSubstituted forAnderssonat 75'minutes
  • 10JakobssonSubstituted forHurtigat 75'minutes
  • 17Seger
  • 16AngeldalSubstituted forBennisonat 75'minutes
  • 18RolföSubstituted forSchoughat 105'minutes
  • 9AsllaniBooked at 104mins
  • 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forAnvegardat 105'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Andersson
  • 3Kullberg
  • 5Bennison
  • 8Hurtig
  • 12Falk
  • 15Schough
  • 19Anvegard

Canada

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Labbé
  • 10Lawrence
  • 14Gilles
  • 3Buchanan
  • 2ChapmanSubstituted forRiviereat 93'minutes
  • 17Fleming
  • 11ScottSubstituted forZadorskyat 120+2'minutes
  • 5QuinnSubstituted forGrossoat 45'minutes
  • 12SinclairSubstituted forHuitemaat 86'minutes
  • 16BeckieBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLeonat 45'minutes
  • 15PrinceSubstituted forRoseat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Zadorsky
  • 6Rose
  • 7Grosso
  • 8Riviere
  • 9Leon
  • 18Sheridan
  • 19Huitema
Referee:
Anastasia Pustovoytova

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamCanada
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home30
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home14
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 1(2), Canada 1(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Sweden 1(2), Canada 1(3).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Sweden 1(2), Canada 1(3). Julia Grosso (Canada) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Jonna Andersson (Sweden) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Sweden 1(2), Canada 1(2). Deanne Rose (Canada) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Caroline Seger (Sweden) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Caroline Seger should be disappointed.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Adriana Leon (Canada) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Anna Anvegard (Sweden) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Sweden 1(2), Canada 1(1). Vanessa Gilles (Canada) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Sweden 1(2), Canada 1(1). Olivia Schough (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ashley Lawrence (Canada) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Sweden 1(1), Canada 1(1). Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Sweden 1, Canada 1(1). Jessie Fleming (Canada) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Sweden 1, Canada 1. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) hits the right post with a right footed shot.

  15. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Sweden 1, Canada 1.

  16. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Sweden 1, Canada 1.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Canada. Shelina Zadorsky replaces Desiree Scott.

  18. Post update

    Caroline Seger (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordyn Huitema (Canada).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Emma Kullberg replaces Amanda Ilestedt.

Friday 6th August 2021

