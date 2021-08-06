Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Mitchell-Blake (right) suffers an agonising defeat on the line

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's sprint relay teams delivered silver and bronze medals, with the men's quartet missing out on the 4x100m title by just a hundredth of a second.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who anchored Britain to world gold in 2017, was overhauled right on the line by Filippo Tortu as Italy snatched victory.

Earlier Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, took a repeat of Rio bronze.

A Jamaican team with all three of the 100m individual medallists took gold.

More to follow.