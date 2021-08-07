Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tom Daley won bronze in the men's 10m platform at Tokyo 2020 after boxer Galal Yafai became Olympic flyweight champion.

Daley claimed his second medal in Tokyo a few hours after Yafai beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines to win Britain's 19th gold of the Games.

Team GB are fourth in the medal table, with 20 silvers and 21 bronzes.

There are further chances for golds on Friday in athletics, cycling and equestrian.

With two days of competition left, Team GB are above Australia and the Russian Olympic Committee, who have both won 17 golds.

Double delight for Daley

At Rio 2016, Daley was heartbroken after bombing out of the men's 10m platform semi-finals.

Five years later, he qualified fourth for the final in Tokyo behind Chinese pair Cao Yuan and Yang Jian, and Aleksandr Bondar of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The 27-year-old, who won gold in the synchronised event with Matty Lee, led the competition through the halfway point and was guaranteed his second medal of the Games after his final attempt, with the trio who finished above him in the semi-finals still to dive.

Bondar was too far behind to challenge, and though Cao and Yang took gold and silver respectively, Daley wrote his name in the history books as the first British diver to secure four Olympic medals.

Daley reached two finals on his Olympic debut, aged 13, at the 2008 Games and won his first Olympic medal at London 2012 - a bronze in the 10m platform.

Four years later, it was another bronze, this time in the synchronised event alongside Daniel Goodfellow.

Twice an individual world champion, Daley finally ended a long wait for Olympic gold alongside Lee in an emotional and nerve-filled men's synchronised 10m platform final last week.

Second time lucky for Yafai

Former car factory worker Yafai was determined to persevere with his Olympic dream after his defeat by Cuba's Joahnys Argilagos in the second round at Rio 2016.

Since then, the 28-year-old has enjoyed a steady stream of medals, winning silver at the 2017 Europeans, gold at the 2018 Commonwealths and bronze at the 2019 European Games.

The Birmingham fighter, whose brothers Gamal and Kal are both pro boxers, claimed his biggest title of all and Great Britain's fifth boxing medal of a guaranteed six in Tokyo with a 4-1 points decision victory over Paalam at the Kokugikan Arena.

Bronze medals have already been secured by Kariss Artingstall and Frazer Clarke, while Pat McCormack and Ben Whittaker won silver.

With Lauren Price guaranteed at least a silver and GB's sixth boxing medal of the Games in Sunday's middleweight final, Tokyo 2020 will be Britain's most successful Olympics in the boxing ring since 1920.

Where could Team GB win more medals on day 15?

Britain has three athletes in the men's 1500m final (12:40 BST), with Jake Wightman, Jake Heyward and Josh Kerr all in action.

Elsewhere in track and field, Morgan Lake competes in the high jump final (11:35), Eilish McColgan and Jess Judd are in the 10,000m final (11:45), and the British quartet of Emily Diamond, Zoey Clarke, Laviai Nielsen and Nicole Yeargin will hope to finish on the podium in the 4x400m relay final (13:30-14:00).

In showjumping, Holly Smith (on Denver), Harry Charles (Romeo 88) and Ben Maher (Explosion W) qualified seventh for showjumping's team event final (11:00).

What else has happened on Saturday?