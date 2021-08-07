Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian - Team Jumping results

Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Gold Medal Jump Off

Rank Country Completions Penalties Time 1 Sweden 3/3 0 122.90 2 USA 3/3 0 124.20

Final

Rank Country Completions Penalties Time 1 Sweden 3/3 8 235.65 =1 USA 3/3 8 237.2 3 Belgium 3/3 12 242.02 4 Netherlands 3/3 17 243.35 5 Switzerland 3/3 28 238.18 6 Brazil 3/3 29 244.01 7 Argentina 3/3 49 263.07 8 France 2/3 2 168.46 9 Germany 2/3 12 160.13 10 Great Britain 2/3 24 162.46