Stephanie Meadow started the final round eight shots off the lead

Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished five shots behind winner Nelly Korda after an impressive final round of 66 in the women's golf.

Meadow closed on 12 under, four shots outside the medal places, after play had been suspended due to heavy rain in Saitama.

Ireland team-mate Leona Maguire finished tied for 23rd on five under.

In the women's marathon, Fionnuala McCormack came 25th with Aoife Cooke having to withdraw after after 20km.

McCormack delivered a fine performance in challenging conditions in Sapporo to run a season's best time 2:34:09.

Cyclists Mark Downey and Felix English will compete for Ireland in the men's madison event later on Saturday morning.

