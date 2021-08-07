Tokyo Olympics: Joe Choong wins gold for Great Britain in men's modern pentathlon
Last updated on .From the section Olympics
Joe Choong won gold in the men's modern pentathlon to seal an Olympic double for Great Britain after Kate French triumphed in the women's event.
The 26-year-old kept his composure in the final laser run in Tokyo to become the first British man to triumph.
He sprinted to the finish ahead of Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt who burst through from 13th to take silver.
French had claimed gold on Friday in the event, which covers fencing, swimming, riding, shooting and running.
More to follow.
- Team GB Takeover: Find out these athletes favourite One Hit Wonders
- Homegrown Heroes: How it all started for Blossoms and why they are still true to Stockport