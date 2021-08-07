Tokyo Olympics: Jack Carlin progresses as Scots compete in athletics
On the penultimate day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, there's more Scottish interest in the cycling and athletics events.
Jack Carlin has started his pursuit of a third medal at these Games.
And a clutch of Scots are in athletics finals later on Saturday.
Catch up with Saturday in Japan here...
Cycling - Carlin through to semi-finals
Canada's Hugo Barrette went down after clipping Jack Carlin during their keirin heat before the Scot crossed first.
The adjudicators looked at the incident but the decision stood. The semi-finals take place on Sunday.
Athletics - Busy day for Scots
Eilish McColgan goes in the women's 10,000m final at 11:45 BST before compatriots Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman compete in the men's 1500m final (12:40).
Nicole Yeargin and Zoey Clark are part of Team GB's women's 4x400m relay final team at 13:30.
And Callum Hawkins is in the marathon at 23:00.