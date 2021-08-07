Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Ben Maher won individual showjumping gold on Explosion W at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain's Ben Maher said he was "not a quitter" after withdrawing from the jumping team final at Tokyo 2020 as Sweden won gold.

Out of medal contention after two rounds, Maher, 38, opted not to risk his horse, Explosion W.

GB were ninth in the standings on 24 penalties after rounds from Holly Smith and Harry Charles. They finished 10th.

"I go in there and fight, but we're dealing with horses and it's been a long journey over here," said Maher.

"I'm not a quitter."

Maher, who won individual showjumping gold on Explosion W in Tokyo, chose to prioritise the horse's welfare before travelling home.

He added: "Explosion has been incredible this week. He doesn't owe anyone anything so we've decided to hold him back and save him for another day.

"He goes home as Olympic champion and is the best horse in the world. It's important for me that he get's home safely. It's unfortunate for the team but we'll have to learn from this and we will come back stronger another day."

Smith, the first woman on the Great Britain jumping team for 45 years, finished her round on 16 faults with Denver.

Charles, 22, who replaced Scott Brash for the final, added a further eight penalties.

"It's been a tough night for our team," added Maher.

"Holly and Harry rode great rounds. They gave it their best, but it's not our night, and 24 faults puts us for sure without medal contention. It's been a learning curve for them both and they will come back stronger."

Great Britain have won five equestrian medals in Tokyo, with two golds, one silver and two bronzes.

The jumping team final, which concluded the equestrian events, was won in dramatic fashion as Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann (King Edward), Malin Baryard-Johnsson (Indiana) and Peder Fredricson (All In) beat the USA in a six-horse jump-off to win the gold.

"Our horses have been unbelievable," said Malin.

Sweden's time of 122.90 second beat the USA's Laura Kraut (Baloutinue), Jessica Springsteen (who was riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve and is the daughter of rock legend Bruce) and McLain Ward (Contagious), who took silver for successive Games. Belgium claimed the bronze.