Laura Muir woke after a couple of hours of sleep and shot a panicked look at the beside table to check the precious chunk of metal was there.

The Olympic silver medal she had won the previous evening was where she left it. It had happened. The 28-year-old had finally claimed the prize she has craved, having faded from contention to seventh in the 1500m final in Rio five years earlier.

Before finally getting to bed sometime after seven in the morning, Muir watched her race back a couple of times. Just to make sure. "But I really still can't believe it," she told BBC Scotland.

"This time yesterday I hadn't even raced. I've waited so long for this but now I've got a medal and it's surreal."

The magnitude of what she had achieved had been reinforced during the anxious hours leading up to the final.

Whiling away the interminable build-up, Muir found herself searching for Scottish Olympic medallists on the internet. The most recent individual track and field successes she found were Liz McColgan and Yvonne Murray in 1988. Five years before she was born.

"When I saw it was Yvonne and Liz, it was like 'wow' ,"she says. "When you think how big their names are in Scottish sport and I'm part of that now is so strange. I just can't believe it's now done.

"There was so much uncertainty. You didn't know if you were going to get traced, if you were going to test positive for Covid, if the event would be postponed - so many things have to go right and only one has to go wrong so to get on the start line in one piece, be fit, and deliver was such a relief.

"I knew I would cry after the race regardless of whether I won a medal or not, but I'm just glad they were happy tears."

While it was relief for Muir, it was joy for all those back home in Scotland watching. Among them were members of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, the club where the Milnathort-native first developed her talents.

Her studies as a vet subsequently took Muir to Glasgow and she still lives and trains in the city, eschewing temptations to go elsewhere.

"It's a huge part of what I do because I want to be someone they can relate to," she says of those young people in her homeland. "I'm from Scotland, I train in Scotland, I'm just like them.

"I just hope this medal inspires a few more Scottish people to be involved in sport and maybe winning their own medal some time down the line."