Tokyo Olympics: Artistic Swimming: Teams Free event

Final

RankCountryTechnical Routine Free Routine Total Points
1ROC97.297998.8000196.0979
2China96.231097.3000193.5310
3Ukraine94.268596.0333190.3018
4Japan93.377394.9333188.3106
5Italy91.337292.8000184.1372
6Canada91.499292.5333184.0325
7Spain90.378091.5333181.9113
8Egypt77.914780.0000157.9147
9Australia75.635177.3667153.0018
GreeceDNSDNSDNS

