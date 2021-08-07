Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Allyson Felix (left) helped the USA to victory in the 4x400m relay to win her 11th Olympic medal

Allyson Felix overtook Carl Lewis as the most decorated American track and field athlete after helping Team USA to Olympic gold in the 4x400m relay.

The 35-year-old had already become the most decorated female track and field Olympian ever with a bronze in the 400m on Friday and this relay gold took her medal tally to 11.

That moved her ahead of Lewis and one behind Finland's Paavo Nurmi who set the mark in the 1920s.

This was Felix's fifth and final Games.

The USA fielded a glittering line-up that also included Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin, 400m hurdles silver medallist Dalilah Muhammad and 800m gold medallist Athing Mu.

They romped home in three minutes 16.85 seconds, with Poland taking silver and Jamaica getting the bronze.