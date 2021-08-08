Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Alsadik Mikhou competed in the 1500m heats but failed to qualify for the semi-finals

Bahraini athlete Alsadik Mikhou has been provisionally suspended for receiving a blood transfusion during the Tokyo Olympics.

The 31-year-old, who competed in the heats of the 1500m, provided a sample the day before he raced on Tuesday.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) said Mikkou had the right to request the testing of a 'B' sample.

Blood doping artificially boosts the blood's ability to bring more oxygen to muscles, which improves performance.

Earlier in the Games, Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo were suspended for failing drugs tests.