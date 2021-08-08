Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Team USA had won medals in the past three Games but never the gold until now

The United States finally won their first women's volleyball Olympic gold after years of near misses.

Team USA had won three silvers and two bronzes in the past nine Games before clinching an elusive gold with a straight-set win over Brazil on the final day of the Tokyo Games.

"The hard work ... the sweat, the tears, the blood - it's been worth it," middle blocker Haleigh Washington said.

"I am so proud to have done it with this group of women. I am so honoured."

US opposite Andrea Drews scored 15 points to lead the team to a 25-21 25-20 25-14 win over Brazil at the Ariake Arena in one of the final events before Tokyo 2020's closing ceremony.

The United States have won the men's volleyball title three times - in 1984, 1988 and 2008 - but failed to advance from the pool stage at these Games.