"I'm not settling for this colour of medal. I can guarantee you I'm not leaving this sport until I'm on top of the podium..."

Josh Kerr speaks with such impenetrable self confidence that if he told you he was aiming to run to the moon by the next Olympics, you would believe he would get there.

On Saturday in Tokyo, the 23-year-old became only the third Scottish man in 100 years to win an individual track medal, as he chased home Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot and Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen for a brilliant 1500m bronze.

He's going to take time to enjoy it, sure, but there is a ferocious desire to make sure Olympic bronze is not the pinnacle of his career, and he admits to having "hefty goals".

Such an attitude doesn't come easily, though. Kerr started working with a mindfulness coach at the beginning of 2021, and says it has been the "biggest difference" in his performances.

"In this world of sport you need someone to get your mind right," he tells BBC Scotland. "My man Jose is helping me tenfold in that. I came in and my mindset was bulletproof. That's the way I raced and the way I'll continue.

"Mental health is so important and when you've got this high intensity of racing, it's all part of the game. It's exactly like training. Once a week I'll see him and we'll work on the mind. It's as important as the body."

As the magnitude of his achievement kicked in, Kerr allowed himself "a little moment" on the track.

"My missus was saying 'why were you crying at that?' and I was like 'I wasn't crying mate, it was just raining'," he laughs.

Once the lights went off in the Olympic Stadium, Kerr made the round of calls to his nearest and dearest as he waited to give his anti-doping sample.

As he spoke to his mum and dad and brother Jake, a Scotland rugby international, the emotions began to kick in.

"You dream about things like this and when it comes together it's very difficult to handle it emotionally.

"It takes such an army to get to these places. Even Colin my coach from when I was 12 years old, those kinds of people help you through tough times as well. Without them you don't get to that next stage.

"It was just making sure everyone who's sacrificed something to help me out is part of this process because it's as much for them as it is for me."