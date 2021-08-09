Tokyo Olympics: Team GB's final Olympians welcomed home

Jason and Laura Kenny, Heathrow Airport
Jason and Laura Kenny cemented their place in Olympic history with a gold medal each at Tokyo 2020.

With Toyko 2020 coming to a close, the last Team GB Olympic athletes who competed in Japan have arrived home.

History-makers Jason and Laura Kenny were on the flight into Heathrow Airport today, alongside six other gold medallists. Also on board were nine silver and three bronze medallists.

Jason and Laura Kenny on flight home
Jason Kenny became the first Briton to win seven gold medals, while wife Laura became the most successful female cyclist in history as she took her tally of gold medals to five.
Joe Choong with a British Airways staff member
Team GB's Joe Choong won Britain's first-ever gold in the men's modern pentathlon.
Boxers share drink on flight home from Tokyo 2020.
Personalised champagne! Team GB boxers won a total of six medals at Tokyo 2020.

It was a successful Games for Great Britain, who claimed 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronze medals, finishing fourth in the medal table and equalling the 65 won in London 2012.

Tokyo 2020 is now Britain's second-most successful overseas Olympics after Rio 2016.

Boxer Frazer Clarke at Heathrow Airport
Boxer Frazer Clarke won bronze in the men's super-heavyweight event.
Boxer Galal Yafai celebrates with brother at Heathrow Airport
Team GB athletes were greeted by friends and family at Heathrow Airport this afternoon.
Boxer Galal Yafai is congratulated at Heathrow Airport.
Galal Yafai won gold with victory over Carlo Paalam in the men's flyweight boxing.

Take a look back at the Games' greatest moments.

