Tokyo Olympics: Team GB's final Olympians welcomed home
Last updated on .From the section Olympics
With Toyko 2020 coming to a close, the last Team GB Olympic athletes who competed in Japan have arrived home.
History-makers Jason and Laura Kenny were on the flight into Heathrow Airport today, alongside six other gold medallists. Also on board were nine silver and three bronze medallists.
It was a successful Games for Great Britain, who claimed 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronze medals, finishing fourth in the medal table and equalling the 65 won in London 2012.
Tokyo 2020 is now Britain's second-most successful overseas Olympics after Rio 2016.
Take a look back at the Games' greatest moments.
