BBC Sport's coverage of the Olympic Games saw a record-breaking 104 million requests to watch Tokyo 2020 online.

That figure tops the 74.4 million requests during Rio 2016, and there were 36.4 million TV viewers as BBC One had more hours of coverage than ever.

The men's 100m final was the most watched event on TV with five million viewers.

"We're incredibly proud to have shone a light on some of the most remarkable stories to come out of Tokyo 2020," said BBC Sport director Barbara Slater.

"Delivering a record-breaking Games in the midst of a pandemic is a testament to the BBC Sport production teams in Salford, as well as the power of sport in bringing people together."

There were 4.5 million viewers for the women's 100m final, while 3.6 million watched Great Britain's Max Whitlock retain his men's pommel title and 3.4 million watched GB's Bradley Sinden win silver in the 68kg taekwondo final.

The most requested moments online were Lauren Williams in the 67kg taekwondo gold-medal contest (2.5 million) and Charlotte Dujardin earning her fifth Olympic medal as Team GB won bronze in the team dressage final (2.4 million).

A total of 27.5 million came to the BBC Sport website for the latest news and analysis from Tokyo 2020, with 41.3 milliion online requests for highlights clips, while 1.7 million listened to BBC Radio 5 Live on BBC Sounds.