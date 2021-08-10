Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Medal winners Aidan Walsh and Kellie Harrington arrived back to Dublin Airport alongside other Team Ireland members on Tuesday afternoon

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington says she has not yet decided whether or not to turn professional having returned home from Tokyo.

The Dubliner claimed gold in the lightweight division with a brilliant unanimous points win in the final.

She became only Ireland's second female boxer to claim an Olympic medal, following Katie Taylor in London 2012.

"I don't know yet, that's the answer to that question. I've no idea," said Harrington.

The 31-year-old was one of two Irish boxers to bring home a medal from Japan, alongside Belfast welterweight Aidan Walsh who took bronze.

Harrington, who said she has not slept since winning gold on Sunday, does not believe her achievement will sink in until the euphoria surrounding her victory dies down.

"My head is ready to explode, and I feel quite emotionless right now probably because I'm tired, or I don't know, I've never experienced this before," she said.

"I haven't been ringing people or anything like that because I'm just so exhausted.

"I don't know what I feel right now. It hasn't hit me, it's like 'what do all these people want from me?', it just feels like I've been at a normal competition.

"For me to realise what's actually going on it will take me a couple of weeks to not be around the team, to not be in that environment, to actually realise what has happened and what I have achieved."

A street party awaited Harrington upon return to her home on Portland Row in Dublin's inner city on Tuesday afternoon, with traditional celebrations that await returning Olympians at the airport dialled down this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scenes of jubilation in her community were widely shared on Sunday, with her mother admitting she was too nervous to watch the final bout with the rest of her family.

"I think when I do see them I'm probably going to end up bawling my eyes out," said Harrington.

"People are saying 'you've a great community', I've been saying that forever, I've been saying that for years, you must not have been listening to me.

"My community is absolutely smashing, that's in the good times and the bad times".

Walsh basking in meteoric rise to Olympic medallist

Harrington's team-mate Walsh will bring his bronze medal back to his club Monkstown ABC in Newtownabbey.

The Belfast man defeated Merven Clair to guarantee himself a medal, and remains delighted with his achievement despite being unable to compete in the semi-final due to an ankle injury.

"Obviously in that situation it was hard, but the positive I was taking away from it was that I'm an Olympic medallist," he said.

"Whatever came after that, I couldn't control. I took it all in my stride and at the end of the day it was physically impossible to fight.

"I'm here and I'm an Olympic bronze medallist, and it's brilliant."

Walsh, who only secured his place at the Games in June, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the sport.

Since 2018, he has claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games and a European bronze while becoming Irish champion at 69kg.

"Before the European qualifiers I don't even think I was in the world rankings at all," he said.

"I don't even think I was in the top 40 at the time, obviously world rankings don't set anything in stone but I remember looking at it and thinking 'I'm not even in the top 40' and now I'd like to think I'm a wee bit up the ladder anyway.

"I want to see what I can do in the next few years, how far I can grow and push myself."