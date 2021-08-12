Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Lamont Marcell Jacobs became the first Italian to win Olympic 100m gold

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has said he will not compete again until next year.

In response to a question on social media about when he would next race, the 26-year-old responded with "2022".

Jacobs followed up his shock 100m victory in Tokyo with another gold as part of Italy's 4x100m relay team.

His manager Marcello Magnani said injury was not a factor in the decision to take a break, but the time off is a preventative measure.

"It is simply that Marcell has given so much this year, all he had, so to insist [on competing] would only mean risking an injury," Magnani added.

European indoor 60m champion Jacobs, who only switched away from long jump in 2018, produced one of the biggest surprises in Tokyo when he won 100m gold in in 9.80 seconds.

It was only in May that he broke the 10-second barrier for the first time.

He was next scheduled to run on August 21 at the Eugene Diamond League meet in the United States.

After that, Jacobs was to appear on 3 September in Brussels and then anticipated to compete on 9 September in Zurich for the season-ending Diamond League Finals.