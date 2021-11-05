Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Coyle finished 24th in the modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Games

Irish Olympian Natalya Coyle has described the decision to cut showjumping from the modern pentathlon as "incredibly disappointing".

The International Modern Pentathlon Union this week said the equestrian section will be removed from the event after the 2024 Games in Paris.

The UIPM called it a "historic move".

"To have have had no athlete consultation before fundamentally changing the nature of the sport is incredibly disappointing," she said.

"I am deeply saddened for the athletes who have invested so much in this great sport and are now faced with having to incorporate a completely new yet unknown element into their preparation for the Olympic Games in 2028."

Showjumping has been part of the modern pentathlon since the event was created by Pierre de Coubertin and first contested at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm.

A replacement to join fencing, swimming, shooting and cross-country in the event will be announced following a consultation process.

Coyle represented Ireland at the last three Olympic Games and arrived in Tokyo as a medal contender, but finished 24th after disappointment in the showjumping round in which her horse failed to cooperate.

The Dubliner added: "It is my understanding that the UIPM are under considerable pressure to eliminate the horse riding event.

"Post-Tokyo a working group was set up in recognition that the horse riding event needed to improve but in the quality of the riders of and the safety and welfare of the riders and horses.

"I believe time should be afforded to the sport to implement these changes needed."