Joe Choong completes the showjumping discipline in Tokyo before winning modern pentathlon Olympic gold

Olympic modern pentathlon champion Joe Choong says he fears for the future of the sport after the governing body announced it is to drop showjumping from the multi-discipline event.

Choong, 26, who won gold in Tokyo, said he is worried that without its history the sport might soon cease to exist.

The modern pentathlon first featured in the Olympic Games in 1912.

The changes approved last week would see the removal of the equestrian section following the 2024 Paris Games.

"It is such a historic sport and without the riding we lose all of that history, and then what do we become?" Choong told BBC Points West.

"We've already had a foot out the door for the last few cycles and I'm really worried that this could be a trap we fall into, and this could be the end of the sport itself."

A German coach was thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics after punching a horse that refused to jump, ruining the chances of its rider.

Choong agreed changes need to be made to the sport, but accused the International Modern Pentathlon Union [UIPM] of making the decision "behind closed doors", without consulting the athletes.

"Horse riding 100% has a place in modern pentathlon. As athletes we know that there were problems and we want to change them, we just want to be given the chance to go to the UIPM and speak to them and present these ideas," Choong said.

"The UIPM just turned a blind eye and now, having done nothing for 20 years, they realise we have a big problem and they think the easiest way to solve it is to remove it completely."

Choong, who trains in Bath, is one of more than 650 athletes to have signed a letter of no confidence external-link in the governing body, calling for a change in leadership. Elsewhere, almost 6,000 people have signed a petition external-link to "save" the sport.

The modern pentathlon features cross-country running, freestyle swimming, fencing, pistol shooting and showjumping.

"I haven't spoken to a single athlete, retired or current, that actually supports this decision from around the world," he said.

The governing body is due to consult with athletes about the changes in a call on 12 November.

"The fact that they're now saying 'oh, we'll listen' is just insulting. It's a bit too late and I'm not sure whether it's sincere in their proposal."