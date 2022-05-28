Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kye Whyte's final time was 34.450 seconds

Britain's Kye Whyte made a great comeback to claim a bronze in the BMX World Cup in Glasgow.

Whyte, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, dropped to the back of the race after hitting the start gate.

But he retained his composure to finish behind Colombian winner Diego Alejandro Arboleda Ospina and France's Sylvain Andre, who was second.

In the women's event Britain's Olympic champion Beth Shriever qualified for the final but finished eighth.