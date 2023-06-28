Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jasmine Joyce rejoined the sevens circuit after representing Wales at the Rugby World Cup last autumn

Jasmine Joyce says the Olympic experience will not be "any less special" next year having already represented Team GB in Rio and Toyko.

The St Davids speedster qualified for next summer's Paris Games with Great Britain women's sevens side.

They won gold at the European Games, beating hosts Poland in the final.

"I've never been part of this [qualification] process before, so it was a cool experience to be with the girls," Joyce told BBC Sport Wales.

Joyce first realised her Olympic dream when selected for the Rio 2016 Olympics, but that ended in tears when GB were pipped by Canada in the bronze medal match.

The script repeated itself in Tokyo five years later with Fiji causing heartbreak that time around.

"It was obviously really tough in Rio and Tokyo having fourth place, it's probably the worst position to finish," said Joyce.

"It does still hurt, but we're very much enjoying the moment, enjoying being present and regardless of where you come, it's pretty special to go to not one or two, but three Olympics."

Joyce is confident having more time to prepare will put the team in good stead next summer.

"We're going to have the luxury of being together for two years rather than come together six months prior to an Olympic games," she said.

"It's super special for the nations to come together to compete as one, I'm loving being part of it."

Great Britain's women's rugby sevens team celebrate qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Joyce left Wales' 15-a-side professional programme at the start of the year to rejoin the sevens circuit, a decision she has "no regrets" about.

"Obviously I'm really happy for the girls who had a great Six Nations campaign and then WXV will be a brilliant experience as well, hopefully I can go back and do some stuff with them this year."

But for now, Joyce will enjoy six weeks off, with a family trip to the United States among the highlights.

She also looks forward to welcoming friends and family to Paris next year, with it being a much shorter trip than Brazil and Japan.

"I'm super excited, I imagine it'll be a hyped up Olympics... we get to play on the world stage against world class teams which is pretty cool," she added.