World Rowing 2013: Glover and Swann shine as GB win five heats

WORLD ROWING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Venue: Chungju, South Korea Date: 25 August - 1 September

The women's pair, made up of Olympic champion Helen Glover and debutant Polly Swann, were among five heat winners for Great Britain on day one of the World Championships.

The lightweight men's and women's double sculls, the men's quadruple scull and men's single scull also won in high temperatures in South Korea.

The men's four made it through in second place after a fine final 500m.

They were joined in the next phase by the two lightweight single scullers.

Swann, the 25-year-old from Edinburgh who was making her senior World Championships debut, said the pair were happy with their opening performance.

"I thought we had a pretty solid first kilometre," said Swann, "then the Romanians gave us a bit of a push early in the second half but I thought we were very much in control."

With six semi-final and two quarter-final places won on Sunday there are eight more crews in action on Monday.

That includes the first race for Tom Aggar in the para-rowing men's single scull and the opening races for the men's and women's eights, the women's single and double sculls, the men's double scull and the lightweight men's four and pair.