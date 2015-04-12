Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Oxford women take historic victory

Oxford's win over Cambridge in the Women's Boat Race on Saturday was watched by a peak television audience of 4.8 million.

It was the first time the women's race had been held on the same course and on the same day as the men.

The event, shown live on BBC One for the first time, came on the same afternoon as the Grand National, five Premier League games and the Masters.

Oxford's men also won, their victory attracting an audience of 6.2m.