Pete Reed: Triple Olympic gold medallist rower retires

Reed, front row, second from right, won gold in Rio 2016 as part of the men's eight team.

Triple Olympic gold medallist Pete Reed has announced his retirement from international rowing.

The 36-year-old had been training for the Tokyo Games in 2020 but said he "had to be realistic".

Reed won gold at three successive Olympic Games - Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 - as well as at five World Rowing Championships.

"I am disappointed that I will not be able to go for a fourth consecutive gold medal," he said.

"To be able to travel the world, competing in a sport that I love, alongside such hard working and inspirational team-mates has been incredible.

"I wish I could carry on in our wonderful sport forever but, looking back, I have absolutely no regrets.

"I have to be realistic; training and performance isn't improving fast enough.

"Despite my best efforts, and with all my experience, I know I won't get back to my best and I don't want to be slowing down our great team as they work towards their dreams."

Reed, a serving Lieutenant in the Royal Navy, rowed in two Boat Races for the University of Oxford. He was awarded an MBE in the 2009 New Years Honours List after the Beijing Olympic Games and an OBE after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games for his services to rowing.