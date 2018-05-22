Watch Rowing World Cup live on the BBC

The men's four quartet of Matthew Tarrant, Will Satch, Matt Rossiter and Moe Sbihi helped Great Britain win the overall 2017 World Cup title

Matthew Pinsent and Katherine Grainger present live BBC coverage of the opening Rowing World Cup meeting of the season from Serbia on Sunday, 3 June.

Fifty-four athletes have been selected to race in Belgrade as the British team starts a new era following the departure of performance director Sir David Tanner after 21 years.

On the women's side, Vicky Thornley leads the way after her silver medal in the single scull at the World Championships last year.

For the men, Olympic gold medallists Will Satch and Moe Sbihi compete in the eight while four medallists from the World Championships make up the men's quadruple scull, with Tom Barras - bronze medallist in the single - joining Jonny Walton, Graeme Thomas and John Collins in the crew.

Schedule

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

Sunday, 3 June

09:30-13:30, Live coverage, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and online

13:30-15:00, Highlights, BBC Two and online

*coverage times for the World Cup meetings in Linz (21-24 June) and Lucerne (13-15 July) will appear here once confirmed

