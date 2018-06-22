World Rowing Championships: Rebecca Shorten helps GB women's four into Linz regatta final

The GB women's four crew of (l-r) Rebecca Shorten, Karen Bennett, Holly Norton and Fiona Gammond

World Rowing Cup II - finals Venue: Linz Ottensheim, Austria Date: Saturday, 24 June 08:30 BST Coverage: Live video coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The Great Britain women's four have won their heat at the World Cup regatta in Linz to advance to Sunday's final.

The quartet of Fiona Gammond, Holly Norton, Karen Bennett and Rebecca Shorten beat Germany by almost six seconds to comfortably win heat one.

Australia also progressed to the final with a similarly convincing victory over China in heat two.

The remaining teams will compete in tomorrow's repechages for the other four places in this weekend's final.

The women's four has added to the Olympic programme for the first time for Tokyo 2020.

Northern Ireland's Shorten was in the stroke seat for Team GB as they led a strong field from start to finish as they won in a time of six minutes 33.10 seconds.

Germany just edged out New Zealand for second place but the Netherlands, who dominated the first World Cup regatta in Belgrade earlier this month, finished in last.

Australia won the second heat in six minutes 25.390 seconds, which was more than seven seconds clear of China with Poland in third.