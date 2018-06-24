World Rowing Championships: Shorten wins silver at World Cup regatta

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten has won a silver medal at the second World Cup regatta of the season in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria.

Shorten and Great Britain team-mates Karen Bennett, Holly Norton and Fiona Gammond finished behind world champions Australia with China in third place.

The Northern Ireland rower stroked the GB women's four to a fast start as they led at the halfway stage.

However Australia fought back to win by three-quarters of a length.

Great Britain had to hold of a challenge from the fast-finishing Chinese crew in the final stages.

It is the second silver medal in three weeks for Shorten who was part of the women's eight that came second in the first World Cup regatta in Belgrade.

In Linz Shorten was only racing in the four, which has been added to the Olympic programme for the first time for Tokyo 2020.

The final World Cup regatta will be in Lucerne next month.