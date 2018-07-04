GB Rowing: Surgery forces Holly Nixon to end season

Holly Nixon (right) with her Great Britain quadruple sculls team-mates at the 2017 World Championships

Northern Ireland rower Holly Nixon will not race this season after deciding to undergo a minor operation.

The Fermanagh native, who won a Women's Four gold medal at the 2016 World Championships, has not competed for the GB rowing team this year.

Nixon, 24, is now aiming to return to full health for the 2019 season.

"It's disappointing to end my season early but I know it is best for my long-term health and my hopes of competing at Tokyo 2020," said Nixon.

The Enniskillen woman's last appearance was at the 2017 World Championships in Florida, where she helped the GB crew to a bronze medal in the Quadruple Sculls.

"This hasn't been an easy decision to make but sometimes the harder decisions in life are the right ones," Nixon added.

"Making hard decisions is something that comes with being an elite athlete and I know this will serve me well for the rest of my career.

"My teammates, coaches and family have been really supportive throughout this process and I look forward to returning to racing next year."

Nixon is Fermanagh's first senior World Championship medal winner and she will be hoping to make a full recovery in time to regain her place in the GB squad before the Tokyo Olympics.

"Elite sport rarely goes in straight lines," said British Rowing Chief Coach for Women, Paul Thompson.

"Holly's talent and record speaks for itself; by sitting out this season Holly will be able to get on top of her health and lay the foundation for her ambitions at the Olympic qualifying World Championships in 2019 and Tokyo 2020."