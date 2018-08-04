European Championships: Gary and Paul O'Donovan through to Lightweight Double Sculls final

Paul (left) and Gary O'Donovan are seeking to repeat their 2016 European Championship win

Ireland's Gary and Paul O'Donovan are into the Lightweight Double Sculls final at the European Championships.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallists won their semi-final in Glasgow to secure progress to Sunday's medal race.

The brothers finished just over half a second ahead of a fast-finishing Belgian boat.

The Team GB pair of Zak Lee-Green and Jamie Copus narrowly missed out on a place in the final after they were beaten into fourth place by Poland.

The O'Donovan duo, who won gold at the 2016 European championships in Brandenburg, were struggling in fourth place after a sluggish start but moved through the field to take the lead with 500 metres remaining and they maintained their pace to win in a time of six minutes 28.14 seconds.

There was a shock in the opening semi-final as Norway won ahead of Italy and Ukraine but the French pair, which included 2016 Olympic champion Pierre Houin, finished a distant fourth and must settle for a place in Sunday's B final.

The medal race on Sunday will take place at 11:30 BST.