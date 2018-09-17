'Admin error' led to Irish Sports Minister incorrectly naming champion rower

The initial press release in the name of Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross said that the rower's name was 'Dominant Puspure'

An "admin error" has been blamed for a press release issued in the name of Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross which embarrassingly got the name wrong of Ireland's latest rowing world champion.

Sanita Puspure won the women's single sculls gold in Bulgaria but the press release instead described the rower's first name as "Dominant".

Several media reports had described the rower's performance as "dominant".

The mistake was later corrected in a further press release.

In the original statement, Mr Ross was quoted as saying: "Today we saw a performance of great tenacity and assurance as Dominant Puspure dominated her rivals in a brilliant single sculls final.

"Puspure has long deserved this gold. The celebrations in Cork will be mighty tonight and rightly so!"

The statement's headline also said that "ministers congratulate dominant on her assured performance which led to so long deserved gold".

'Minister didn't see initial statement'

A spokesperson for the minister said that Mr Ross had not seen the initial statement.

The corrected press statement issued by his department congratulated "Sanita Puspure on winning gold in the women's single sculls".

"The wonderful results achieved by the team this week are a tribute to the hard work, commitment and dedication to reach the highest levels in their sport.

"I would like to wish all our rowers continued success in the future and especially with Tokyo in mind in two years' time," added the minister.

Cork-based Puspure's victory on Sunday gave Ireland a second gold at the championships in Bulgaria following the success of the O'Donovan brothers in the lightweight double sculls a day earlier.

The Latvian-born rower, 36, finished 5.81 seconds ahead of Switzerland's defending world champion Jeannine Gmelin.

Puspure won World Under-23 and World Student Games medals for her native Latvia before moving to Ireland in 2006.