Sir Bradley Wiggins rules out rowing at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Five-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins has abandoned plans to compete at the 2020 Olympics as a rower.

The 2012 Tour de France winner, who retired from cycling in December 2016, was 21st on his competitive rowing debut at the British Rowing Indoor Championships in December.

"I'm still training most days with it, but I've decided I'm not going to the Olympics because I've got too much other stuff to do," the 38-year-old told his show on Eurosport.

"I need to give myself a break. I haven't got time to train three times a day. To the level I want to do it to, it's a full-time job in itself. There's too much going on."

In June 2017, Wiggins indicated he was targeting a sixth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo as a rower.

"I took up rowing when I retired just to keep fit, but my numbers started getting quite good so I've started taking it up professionally now and getting coached seven days a week," he said.