Helen Glover: Olympic champion says competing at 2020 Games 'highly unlikely'

Helen Glover (right) and Heather Stanning won Olympic pairs gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016

Britain's two-time Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover says it is "highly unlikely" she will compete at the 2020 Games in Tokyo - but she is yet to decide on her long-term future.

Glover won pairs gold at the 2012 and 2016 Games alongside Heather Stanning, who retired in November 2016.

Glover said she has "some unfinished business" with the Olympics.

"I'm still training but whether I have the drive... I don't know whether it's what I want right now," she said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's Friday Sports Panel, she added: "I haven't absolutely said no but I think it's highly unlikely.

"I think right now I wouldn't feel like I was sat on the start line in a place where I had given it everything."

Glover, who gave birth to her first child four and a half months ago, said there was always a temptation to compete in Tokyo in two years' time.

"I still like this sort of craving to do something physical. Whether it's the next Olympics, I don't know," Glover added.

"My long-term future is still undecided. I still have unfinished business in some way, I feel."