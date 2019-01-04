Katherine Copeland retires from rowing after 11-year career

Copeland (right) won gold alongside Sophie Hoskings at London 2012

London 2012 gold medallist Katherine Copeland has retired from rowing after an 11-year career.

The 28-year-old competed at two Olympics and secured gold alongside lightweight double sculls partner Sophie Hoskings at London 2012.

Copeland also claimed a European title in 2015 and has contested four World Championships, winning silver in 2015.

"To wake up and train every day, travel abroad and race internationally has been a dream come true," said Copeland.

"My favourite parts have been everything from big to small.

"From winning a gold medal at a home Olympics and making friends that will last me a lifetime, to the day-to-day bits I'll miss like rowing in my single along the Tees.

"I honestly can't thank everyone enough who has helped me on my journey, I couldn't have achieved any of it on my own and I will be forever grateful."

The gold won by Copeland and Hoskings at the London Games was one of six earned by Team GB on 'Super Saturday'.